Nov 17 Staples Inc
* Staples - As of end of Q3, the company was still in the
process of evaluating a potential sale of its European
Operations - SEC filing
* Staples - As of the end of Q3, concluded that its European
Operations did not meet the criteria to be classified as held
for sale
* Staples in 10Q filing - Decision regarding a potential
sale of European Operations is expected in the fourth quarter of
2016
* Staples - Expects to recognize a loss estimated at $70 -
$80 million in Q4 from sale of retail business in the United
Kingdom
* Staples - Staples UK retail generated sales of $177
million during the year-to-date 2016
Source text: [bit.ly/2f3s4hm]
