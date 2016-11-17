BRIEF-Techwing signs contract worth 1.47 bln won
* Says it signed a 1.47 billion won contract with SK Hynix to provide semiconductor inspection equipment
Nov 17 JWA SA :
* Ends negotiations and signs a framework agreement with GIAP sp. z o.o.
* The maximum estimated value of the deal at 3.7 million zloty ($894,800) gross, the framework agreement signed until the end of 2017
* The agreement concerns developing and launching IT systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1350 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Accepted resignation of chief executive officer Shripal Shah Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: