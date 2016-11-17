Nov 17 Suncor Energy Inc -
* Suncor Energy announces 2017 capital spending program and
production outlook
* 2017 guidance includes a projected suncor oil sands
operations cash operating costs per barrel range of $24.00 -
$27.00
* Sees 2017 capital spending program of between $4.8 billion
and $5.2 billion
* Sees 2017 average production of 680,000 to 720,000 barrels
of oil equivalent per day (boe/d)
* Sees 2017 cash operating costs per barrel to be $32.00 -
$35.00
* Approximately 40 per cent of 2017 capital spending program
is allocated towards upstream growth projects
