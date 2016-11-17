BRIEF-Shanghai Challenge Textile to buy 5.45 pct stake in agricultural sci-tech firm
* Says it plans to buy 5.45 pct stake in a Beijing-based agricultural sci-tech firm at up to 3.2 yuan per share
Nov 17 Scandic Hotels Group AB :
* Receives damages in dispute with Folkets Hus & Park in Sundsvall
* Parties have reached agreement in which neither party will appeal judgment
* Folkets Hus in Sundsvall is obliged to pay damages to Scandic totaling 59,504,687 Swedish crowns ($6.50 million) plus interest on sum from Sept. 30
* Total amount of damages including interest amounts to 64,791,887 crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.1593 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 22 Kuangda Technology Group Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Wu Kai as president and Chen Lele as CFO Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/11YfwH Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)