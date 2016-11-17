Nov 17 Scandic Hotels Group AB :

* Receives damages in dispute with Folkets Hus & Park in Sundsvall

* Parties have reached agreement in which neither party will appeal judgment

* Folkets Hus in Sundsvall is obliged to pay damages to Scandic totaling 59,504,687 Swedish crowns ($6.50 million) plus interest on sum from Sept. 30

* Total amount of damages including interest amounts to 64,791,887 crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.1593 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)