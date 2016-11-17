BRIEF-Humax lowers conversion price of 2nd series convertible bonds to 11,450 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of 2nd series convertible bonds to 11,450 won/share from 11,950 won/share, effective May 20
Nov 17 IFR:
* DBS, Morgan Stanley and UBS have been hired to manage S$2 billion-S$3.6 billion Singapore Exchange IPO of Netlink Trust - IFR, citing sources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [IPO-NLTR.SI,STEL.SI]
* COMAC and UAC hold equal shares in the joint venture (Adds exec comments, context)