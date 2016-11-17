BRIEF-Exide Industries enters settlement agreement with Exide Technologies
* Says entered into settlement agreement with U.S. co, Exide Technologies on 19th May
Nov 17 Pratibha Industries Ltd
* Pratibha Industries Ltd says Pratibha bags contract for water treatment plant in Nepal
* Pratibha Industries Ltd says contract value of Nepali 1.55 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2f3yX2w) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 151.3 million rupees versus profit 72 million rupees year ago