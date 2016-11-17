Nov 17 J M Smucker Co

* In presentation- expect increased trade and marketing spend in pet foods in second half to support brand launch

* In presentation- expect consumer foods sales and profit to decline in fy2017 due to divested milk business

* Conf call- folgers K-cup volume increased in Q2, responding to investments made, Dunkin K-cups increased in double digits

* Conf call- continued to recognize lower green coffee costs in the second quarter

* Overall commodity costs were lower in Q2 driven by green coffee

* In presentation- expect coffee net sales to decline in FY2017 due to lower pricing

* Initial shipments of nature's recipe premium pet food should occur near beginning of Q4 supported by strong marketing and merchandising efforts

* Initial shipments of nature's recipe premium pet food should occur near beginning of Q4 supported by strong marketing and merchandising efforts