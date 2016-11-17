Nov 17 Fitch Ratings
* Donald Trump's victory in U.S. presidential election and
uncertainty over aspects of future U.S. policy creates
uncertainty for many other sovereigns
* Shifts in U.S. policy can have global ramifications given
country's role as world's largest economy, its pre-eminent
diplomatic, military power
* Potential U.S. military retrenchment could increase
defence spending in Europe, Asia, Middle East, adding to
pressures for looser fiscal policy
* Fitch says wide-ranging sovereign rating implications from
Trump's election are unlikely to arise in near term
* Fitch says Trump phenomenon may boost support for European
political leaders and parties outside traditional centre-left
and centre-right
Source: bit.ly/2glAl6g