BRIEF-Exide Industries enters settlement agreement with Exide Technologies
* Says entered into settlement agreement with U.S. co, Exide Technologies on 19th May
Nov 17 Petronet Lng Ltd
* Petronet LNG exec says to get 1st LNG cargo from Gorgon in Jan and second in March
* Petronet LNG exec says hopes to sign MoU before year end with Bangladesh for setting up an LNG terminal
* Petronet LNG exec says FACT Ltd may halt LNG purchase from Koch terminal, could switch to alternate fuel from Nov
* Petronet LNG exec says in talks with Ashok Leyland and Mahindras for introducing LNG fuelled trucks and buses
* Petronet exec says regassified 56 LNG cargoes in Sept quarter
* Petronet LNG exec says Torrent Power leased 1 MTPA capacity Dahej LNG terminal from April 1
* Petronet LNG exec says to get supplies from Gorgon project in end-Jan
* Petronet LNG exec says aims to get 1.4 million tonne lng from Gorgon in FY 18
* Petronet LNG exec says gas supplies from qatar's rasgas under long term deal currently costing $6.5 MMBTU
* March quarter net profit 151.3 million rupees versus profit 72 million rupees year ago