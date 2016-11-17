Nov 17 Petronet Lng Ltd

* Petronet LNG exec says to get 1st LNG cargo from Gorgon in Jan and second in March

* Petronet LNG exec says hopes to sign MoU before year end with Bangladesh for setting up an LNG terminal

* Petronet LNG exec says FACT Ltd may halt LNG purchase from Koch terminal, could switch to alternate fuel from Nov

* Petronet LNG exec says in talks with Ashok Leyland and Mahindras for introducing LNG fuelled trucks and buses

* Petronet exec says regassified 56 LNG cargoes in Sept quarter

* Petronet LNG exec says Torrent Power leased 1 MTPA capacity Dahej LNG terminal from April 1

* Petronet LNG exec says to get supplies from Gorgon project in end-Jan

* Petronet LNG exec says aims to get 1.4 million tonne lng from Gorgon in FY 18

* Petronet LNG exec says gas supplies from qatar's rasgas under long term deal currently costing $6.5 MMBTU