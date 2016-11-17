BRIEF-AMP Ltd says Andrew Harmos will join as non-executive director
* Andrew Harmos will join board as a non-executive director, effective 1 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 17 Janus Capital Group Inc
* Janus launches actively managed short duration income etf (vnla)
* Janus capital -launch of janus short duration income etf, an actively managed, fixedincome exchange traded fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Andrew Harmos will join board as a non-executive director, effective 1 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SHBL and co executes share subscription agreement with Pohto Pharma Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rsH7eI) Further company coverage: