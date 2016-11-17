BRIEF-Exide Industries enters settlement agreement with Exide Technologies
* Says entered into settlement agreement with U.S. co, Exide Technologies on 19th May
Nov 17 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
* Tata Consultancy Services -decided to convene EGM on dec 13 to consider removal of C. P. Mistry as director of the company
* Tata Consultancy Services ltd says to convene EGM to remove Mistry as director Source text - (bit.ly/2fYXt73) Further company coverage:
* Says entered into settlement agreement with U.S. co, Exide Technologies on 19th May
* March quarter net profit 151.3 million rupees versus profit 72 million rupees year ago