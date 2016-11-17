Nov 17 Ford Motor Co
* "expect our core automotive business to improve both in
2017 and 2018"
* Ford motor co - now expect ford credit's pre-tax profit to
be about $1.5 billion in 2017, down about $300 million from
prior guidance of "about equal to 2016"
* Ford motor co says continue to expect total company
adjusted pre-tax profit to decline in 2017 compared with 2016
* Ford motor co says expect total company adjusted pre-tax
profit to improve in 2018
* Continue to expect results for core business (i.e., core
automotive and ford credit) to improve through 2018
Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2fYYv2x)
