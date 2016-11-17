BRIEF-AMP Ltd says Andrew Harmos will join as non-executive director
* Andrew Harmos will join board as a non-executive director, effective 1 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 17 Defama Deutsche Fachmarkt AG
* Sees 2017 FFO: more than 2.2 million euros ($2.35 million), corresponding to 0.70 euros per share
* Forecast 2017: revenue at 4.7 million euros; net result at 1.2 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9357 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SHBL and co executes share subscription agreement with Pohto Pharma Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rsH7eI) Further company coverage: