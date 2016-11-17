Nov 17 Defama Deutsche Fachmarkt AG

* Sees 2017 FFO: more than 2.2 million euros ($2.35 million), corresponding to 0.70 euros per share

* Forecast 2017: revenue at 4.7 million euros; net result at 1.2 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9357 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)