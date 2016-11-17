BRIEF-AMP Ltd says Andrew Harmos will join as non-executive director
Andrew Harmos will join board as a non-executive director, effective 1 June 2017
Nov 17 Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc
Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc sees FY 2017 core EPS growth in the range of 5% to 7%
SHBL and co executes share subscription agreement with Pohto Pharma