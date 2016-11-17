Nov 17 Topsearch International (Holdings) Ltd :

* Lender has agreed to lend to borrower a loan in principal amount of rmb110.8 mln for a term of six months

* Lender entered into loan agreement with borrower

* Loan will be financed by group's internal resources and borrowings.

* Lender is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: