BRIEF-Humax lowers conversion price of 2nd series convertible bonds to 11,450 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of 2nd series convertible bonds to 11,450 won/share from 11,950 won/share, effective May 20
Nov 17 Topsearch International (Holdings) Ltd :
* Lender has agreed to lend to borrower a loan in principal amount of rmb110.8 mln for a term of six months
* Lender entered into loan agreement with borrower
* Loan will be financed by group's internal resources and borrowings.
* Lender is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company
* COMAC and UAC hold equal shares in the joint venture