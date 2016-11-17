Nov 17 Yida China Holdings Ltd

* On 11 november 2016, vendor and offeror entered into sale and purchase agreement

* An application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares on stock exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m on 18 nov

* Vendor conditionally agreed to sell and offeror conditionally agreed to acquire 1.37 billion sale shares at a total cash consideration of HK$3.01 billion

* Offeror is jiayou (international) investment ltd and vendor is Right Won Management Ltd