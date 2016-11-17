Nov 17 Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc :

* Fairmount Santrol announces debt prepayment

* Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc says it has prepaid approximately $86.4 million of term loans outstanding under its existing credit agreement

* Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc says term loans were repaid at par plus accrued interest under terms of company's existing credit agreement

* Fairmount Santrol Holdings-Elected to fully prepay $16.8 million of Term B-1 loans due March 2017, $69.6 million of 2016 Extended Term B-1 loans due July 2018