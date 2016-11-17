Nov 17 Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc :
* Fairmount Santrol announces debt prepayment
* Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc says it has prepaid
approximately $86.4 million of term loans outstanding under its
existing credit agreement
* Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc says term loans were repaid
at par plus accrued interest under terms of company's existing
credit agreement
* Fairmount Santrol Holdings-Elected to fully prepay $16.8
million of Term B-1 loans due March 2017, $69.6 million of 2016
Extended Term B-1 loans due July 2018
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: