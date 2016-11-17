Nov 17 (Reuters) -
* Hon Hai Precision Industry has been studying the
possibility of moving iPhone production to the U.S. - Nikkei
* Apple asked both Foxconn and Pegatron, the two iPhone
assemblers, in June to look into making iPhones in the U.S. -
Nikkei, citing sources
* Foxconn complied with looking into making iPhones in U.S.
while Pegatron declined to formulate such a plan due to cost
concerns - Nikkei, citing sources
* Foxconn chairman had been "less enthusiastic" about
Apple's request for moving iPhone production to the U.S. -
Nikkei, citing source
