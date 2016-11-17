Nov 17 JPMorgan Chase & Co :

* Entered settlements with U.S. DOJ, U.S. SEC and board of governors of federal reserve system

* Will pay about $106 million in disgorgement, and $25 million in prejudgment interest, pursuant to its civil resolution with SEC

* Will pay a fine of approximately $62 million under its civil resolution with federal reserve - SEC filing

* Other investigations related to former hiring program are ongoing