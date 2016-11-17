BRIEF-Neofidelity to issue 1 bln won in private placement
* Says it plans to issue 333,889 new shares of the company at 2,995 won/share to raise 1 billion won in proceeds for operations
Nov 17 S4E SA :
* SPV Sail Sp. z o.o. raises its stake in company to 81.3 percent from 9.35 percent via acquisition of 1.2 mln shares of S4E Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its Vice Chairman He Xi resigns due to personal reasons