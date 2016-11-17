Nov 17 Care Property Invest NV :

* Q3 rental income 11.7 million euros ($12.5 million) versus 9.9 million euros year ago

* Q3 operating profit 10.4 million euros versus 8.1 million euros year ago

* Q3 net profit 0.8 million euros versus 7.4 million euros year ago

* Fair value of the property portfolio at end Sept 2016: 297.5 million euros Source text: bit.ly/2g0SkxE Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9388 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)