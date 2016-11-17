BRIEF-Sastasundar Ventures says SHBL and co executes share subscription agreement
* SHBL and co executes share subscription agreement with Pohto Pharma Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rsH7eI) Further company coverage:
Nov 17 Nikkei:
* Five Japanese regional banks including Yamaguchi Financial Group have entered into capital tie-ups with Money Design - Nikkei
* Investment by Yamaguchi, Bank of Kyoto, Musashino Bank, Hyakugo Bank, Toho Bank would be through new-share issuance by Money Design - Nikkei
* Deal involves Yamaguchi, Bank of Kyoto, Musashino Bank, Hyakugo Bank, Toho Bank investing between 30 million Yen and 100 million Yen each in Money Design - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2g0OGDH) Further company coverage:
* Asx alert-open letter to shareholders on major bank tax-nab.ax