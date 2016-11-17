Nov 17 Oceana Group Limited :

* Summarised consolidated audited results for the year ended Sept.30 2016

* FY revenue 8.24 bln rand versus 6.16 bln rand

* FY diluted HEPS 640.5 cents versus 532.2 cents

* FY operating profit has increased by 69 pct over year to 1.730 bln rand (2015: 1.026 bln rand)

* Says a final dividend of 357 cents per share has been declared

* Says at Sept.30 2016, group net debt was 3.417 bln rand(2015: 3.470 bln rand)