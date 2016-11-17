Nov 17 Rui Kang Pharmaceutical Group Investments Limited

* Pursuant to deal vendor has agreed to sell sale share and sale loan at cash consideration of hk$10 million

* Sale share represents entire issued share capital of allied view international

* Vendor, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of company, and purchaser entered into disposal agreement

* Expected that group will record a net loss of approximately HK$574,000 from disposal