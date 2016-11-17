BRIEF-Biogened plans capital increase via issue of up to 0.5 mln series J shares
* INFORMED ON FRIDAY THAT ON JUNE 8 ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON CAPITAL INCREASE BY ISSUE OF UP TO 500,000 SERIES J SHARES AT NOMINAL VALUE 10.0 ZLOTY PER SHARE
Nov 17 Rui Kang Pharmaceutical Group Investments Limited
* Pursuant to deal vendor has agreed to sell sale share and sale loan at cash consideration of hk$10 million
* Sale share represents entire issued share capital of allied view international
* Vendor, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of company, and purchaser entered into disposal agreement
* Expected that group will record a net loss of approximately HK$574,000 from disposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to issue the first 3-yr overseas secured convertible corporate bonds worth up to $30 million