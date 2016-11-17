BRIEF-Exide Industries enters settlement agreement with Exide Technologies
* Says entered into settlement agreement with U.S. co, Exide Technologies on 19th May
Nov 17 Rodina OJSC :
* Says board recommends 9-month dividend of 9.51 roubles ($0.1477) per share for both preferred and ordinary shares Source text: bit.ly/2fIxDUh
Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.3675 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says entered into settlement agreement with U.S. co, Exide Technologies on 19th May
* March quarter net profit 151.3 million rupees versus profit 72 million rupees year ago