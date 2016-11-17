Nov 17 Career Point Ltd

* Career Point Ltd says bought 168,000 shares of Gyan Eduventure Pvt Ltd Source text - (Career Point Limited has informed the Exchange that the Company has acquired 1,68,000 fully paid up equity shares (40%) of Rs. 10 each of Gyan Eduventure Pvt Ltd. the subsidiary of the Company and consequently, Gyan Eduventure Pvt Lt.d has now become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.)