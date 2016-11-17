BRIEF-AMP Ltd says Andrew Harmos will join as non-executive director
* Andrew Harmos will join board as a non-executive director, effective 1 June 2017
Nov 17 Allstate Corp
* Oct catastrophe losses comprised 6 events at estimated cost of $180 million, pre-tax, plus unfavorable reserve reestimates of reported losses
* Estimated catastrophe losses for month of October 2016 of $199 million, pre-tax ($129 million after-tax)
* SHBL and co executes share subscription agreement with Pohto Pharma