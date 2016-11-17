Nov 17 Koovs Plc :

* Koovs confirms closure of 12.9 mln stg funding

* Confirms completion of 12.9 mln stg funding, including investment of 3.9 mln stg from Times Of India Group, 7 mln stg from investors

* Announces early closure of broker option due to over demand

* Says capital raised will be used to continue to execute company's five-year growth plan and extend product range