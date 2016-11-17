BRIEF-Humax lowers conversion price of 2nd series convertible bonds to 11,450 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of 2nd series convertible bonds to 11,450 won/share from 11,950 won/share, effective May 20
Nov 17 Koovs Plc :
* Koovs confirms closure of 12.9 mln stg funding
* Confirms completion of 12.9 mln stg funding, including investment of 3.9 mln stg from Times Of India Group, 7 mln stg from investors
* Announces early closure of broker option due to over demand
* Says capital raised will be used to continue to execute company's five-year growth plan and extend product range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Says it lowered conversion price of 2nd series convertible bonds to 11,450 won/share from 11,950 won/share, effective May 20
* COMAC and UAC hold equal shares in the joint venture (Adds exec comments, context)