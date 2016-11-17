Nov 17 Best Buy Co Inc

* Best Buy- Mobile category performed better than last year but not as strong as our expectations due to issues with Samsung Note 7 which has been recalled -conf call

* Best Buy CFO- iPhone 7 sales are in-line with expectations. We had better supply of inventory, so that means quicker sell through early on -conf call

* Best Buy- In international business, co recorded strong top and bottom line results in both Canada and Mexico -conf call

* Best Buy CFO- Canada, as of the end of Q3, has lapped the disruptive impact from the brand consolidation last year -conf call

* Best Buy - Gross margins expected to be more like flattish to up in Q4 -conf call

* Best Buy- In Canada, seeing positive early results from the new prototype store redesigns developed in partnership with key vendors -conf call