BRIEF-AMP Ltd says Andrew Harmos will join as non-executive director
* Andrew Harmos will join board as a non-executive director, effective 1 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 17 Egyptian Stock Exchange:
* Pioneers Holding Co for Financial Investments files for issued and paid-up capital decrease to EGP 3.53 billion from EGP 3.54 billion
* Pioneers Holding Co for Financial Investments files for issued and paid-up capital increase to EGP 3.60 billion from EGP 3.53 billion Source:(bit.ly/2fk5Hp3) Further company coverage:
* Andrew Harmos will join board as a non-executive director, effective 1 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SHBL and co executes share subscription agreement with Pohto Pharma Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rsH7eI) Further company coverage: