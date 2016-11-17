BRIEF-India's Pincon Spirit March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 151.3 million rupees versus profit 72 million rupees year ago
Nov 17 New Century Real Estate Investment Trust
* Total consideration for sale units is hk$502 million
* announces proposed purchase of units of co by Huge Harvest International Limited from Blue Sky Holdings
* Consideration to be paid in cash
* offeror, as buyer, entered into the sale and purchase agreement with the seller
* offeror agreed to purchase, and the seller agreed to sell the sale units
* deal for hk$2.2987 per sale unit
* offeror will finance consideration payable by loan facility provided by China Galaxy to meet its payment obligations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 151.3 million rupees versus profit 72 million rupees year ago
* John Osborne has tendered his resignation as chief executive officer