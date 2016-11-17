BRIEF-Humax lowers conversion price of 2nd series convertible bonds to 11,450 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of 2nd series convertible bonds to 11,450 won/share from 11,950 won/share, effective May 20
Nov 17 Innelec Multimedia SA :
* H1 revenue 35.8 million euros ($38.3 million) versus 46.0 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9351 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it lowered conversion price of 2nd series convertible bonds to 11,450 won/share from 11,950 won/share, effective May 20
* COMAC and UAC hold equal shares in the joint venture (Adds exec comments, context)