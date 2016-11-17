BRIEF-Sastasundar Ventures says SHBL and co executes share subscription agreement
* SHBL and co executes share subscription agreement with Pohto Pharma Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rsH7eI) Further company coverage:
Nov 17 Vail Resorts Inc :
* Announced sale of inn at Keystone to Dallas-based Realty Capital Partners
* All-cash purchase price was $6.4 million
* Vail Resorts expects to forego an estimated $0.75 million in lodging reported EBITDA in fiscal 2017 due to transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SHBL and co executes share subscription agreement with Pohto Pharma Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rsH7eI) Further company coverage:
* Asx alert-open letter to shareholders on major bank tax-nab.ax