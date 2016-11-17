BRIEF-Neofidelity to issue 1 bln won in private placement
* Says it plans to issue 333,889 new shares of the company at 2,995 won/share to raise 1 billion won in proceeds for operations
Nov 17 Comp SA :
* Q3 revenue 100.8 million zlotys ($24.21 million) versus 143.6 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net loss 3.9 million zlotys versus profit of 1.5 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1640 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its Vice Chairman He Xi resigns due to personal reasons