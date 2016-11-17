BRIEF-Sastasundar Ventures says SHBL and co executes share subscription agreement
* SHBL and co executes share subscription agreement with Pohto Pharma Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rsH7eI) Further company coverage:
Nov 17 Hal Trust NV :
* Hal trust NAV based on market value of ownership interests in quoted companies, liquid portfolio and book value of unquoted companies, increased by 351 million euros ($373.3 million) during the 9M 2016 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9402 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Asx alert-open letter to shareholders on major bank tax-nab.ax