BRIEF-India's Pix Transmissions March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 43.2 million rupees versus profit 3.7 million rupees year ago
Nov 18 Ryman Healthcare Ltd :
* Ryman reports first half profit of nz$76.5 million, up 9%
* "medium term target remains to grow our underlying profit and dividends by 15% per annum"
* Ryman shareholders will receive an increase of 16% in their interim dividend to 8.5 cents per share
* For full year underlying profit was expected to be in range of nz$175 million to nz$185 million
