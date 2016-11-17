Nov 18 Ryman Healthcare Ltd :

* Ryman reports first half profit of nz$76.5 million, up 9%

* "medium term target remains to grow our underlying profit and dividends by 15% per annum"

* Ryman shareholders will receive an increase of 16% in their interim dividend to 8.5 cents per share

* For full year underlying profit was expected to be in range of nz$175 million to nz$185 million

