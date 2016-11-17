UPDATE 1-Shareholders take Akzo Nobel to court in effort to aid PPG takeover
* Court ruling expected within a week (Updates with colour from opening of court hearing)
Nov 18 Tenon Ltd
* Tenon signs new us$25 million bank facility
* signed new 2-year bank facility with Bank Of New Zealand comprising us$25 million of funding commitments in total. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Court ruling expected within a week (Updates with colour from opening of court hearing)
LONDON, May 22 Spanish government borrowing costs rose on Monday as one of the most outspoken critics of Mariano Rajoy's conservative ruling party and its austerity policies returned to lead the opposition Socialists.