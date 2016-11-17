BRIEF-Risesun Real Estate Development unit signs agreement on pasture tourism resort project
* Says its controlling tourism investment unit signs agreement with a Hebei local pasture precinct controller on Yudaokou pasture tourism resort project
Nov 17 HFF Inc :
* HFF arranges $200 million financing on behalf of Clarion Partners for 9-property national mixed-use portfolio
* HFF Inc - loan is secured by three multi-housing properties totaling 761 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Claimants request adjournment in RBS rights issue case as settlement talks continue -source Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)