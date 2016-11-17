Nov 18 China Foods Ltd

* CCBL (a 65%-owned subsidiary of company), Ko and Swire entered into non-public sale master agreement

* China foods -pursuant to agreement each target company and Ko will enter into a new bottler agreement

* Intends to apply net proceeds from potential disposals primarily for settlement of consideration for acquisitions

* Expected unaudited gain to be derived from potential disposals is approximately RMB1.63 billion

* Aggregate reserved consideration for sale of public sale interests is approximately RMB2.12 billion