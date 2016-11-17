Nov 18 NIKKEI-
* NTT Data expects to spend about 5 billion yen on
systems-related costs next fiscal year and 5 billion yen on
rebranding and unifying business processes
* NTT Data projects net profit is expected to fall 23% to 49
billion yen as a result of restructuring-related charges
* Value of goodwill and intangible assets for ntt data
arising from dell deal is still being calculated but is seen at
slightly more than 200 billion yen
* NTT Data expects to book around 10 billion yen in one-time
charges in year ending march 2018 due to cost of integrating
dell it services segment
* NTT Data projects operating profit will hit 105 billion
yen in the year ending march 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: