UPDATE 1-INSIGHT-How Malta rolled dice on online gambling supervision: documents
* Sector watchdog says supervision is rigorous (Adds Dalli/Mr Green comment to report first run on May 21)
Nov 17 Amazon.Com Inc
* Amazon Web Services says worked with developers Virginia Solar, Community Energy Solar on projects, will collaborate with unit of Dominion Resources to operate solar farms long term
* Amazon Web Services Inc says five new solar farms across Commonwealth of Virginia will bring a total of 180 MW of renewable energy capacity onto grid before end of 2017
* Amazon Web Services says 208 MW Amazon Wind Farm US East in North Carolina is on track to begin generating electricity by end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sector watchdog says supervision is rigorous (Adds Dalli/Mr Green comment to report first run on May 21)
LONDON, May 22 Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) has tried to reach a last-minute settlement with a group of investors who allege that the lender misled them over a 2008 capital increase, according to two people close to the matter.