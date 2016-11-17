Nov 17 HRG Group Inc

* Omar Asali, president and chief executive officer of HRG Group, plans departure from the company in 2017

* HRG Group says company to evaluate potential strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value

* HRG Group says board will retain financial and legal advisors to assist it with this review

* HRG Group says strategic alternatives may include, but are not limited to, a merger, sale or other business combination involving company or its assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: