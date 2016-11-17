BRIEF-Guangzhou Pearl River Piano receives relocation compensation for 104.2 mln yuan
* Says it has received relocation compensation for 104.2 million yuan ($15.12 million)
Nov 18 Kathmandu Holdings Ltd
* Group same store sales increased by 1.4% for 15 weeks to 13 November 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it has received relocation compensation for 104.2 million yuan ($15.12 million)
* Says it will repurchase up to 170,000 shares, representing 4.0 percent of outstanding, on May 23