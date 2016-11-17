Nov 17 Salesforce.Com Inc
* Salesforce.com Inc COO Keith Block - expanded Amazon
relationship in Q3 - conf call
* Salesforce.com Inc COO Keith Block - other commerce wins
in the quarter included GNC Holdings - conf call
* Salesforce.com Inc says other enterprise wins in the
quarter included PNC Bank, KONE, Shiseido and Telecom Argentina
- conf call
* Salesforce.com Inc - "closed a record number of seven
figure plus deals in q3, value of those transactions grew
significantly" - conf call
* Salesforce.com Inc says also won citigroup as customer in
Q3 - conf call
