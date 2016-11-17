Nov 17 Salesforce.Com Inc

* Salesforce.com Inc COO Keith Block - expanded Amazon relationship in Q3 - conf call

* Salesforce.com Inc COO Keith Block - other commerce wins in the quarter included GNC Holdings - conf call

* Salesforce.com Inc says other enterprise wins in the quarter included PNC Bank, KONE, Shiseido and Telecom Argentina - conf call

* Salesforce.com Inc - "closed a record number of seven figure plus deals in q3, value of those transactions grew significantly" - conf call

* Salesforce.com Inc says also won citigroup as customer in Q3 - conf call Further company coverage: