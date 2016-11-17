BRIEF-Risesun Real Estate Development unit signs agreement on pasture tourism resort project
* Says its controlling tourism investment unit signs agreement with a Hebei local pasture precinct controller on Yudaokou pasture tourism resort project
Nov 17 First NBC Bank Holding Co
* Bank has agreed to review bank's management, its loan review and problem loan identification processes
* Bank has also agreed to formulate a strategic plan, a plan to reduce classified assets
* Entered consent order with Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and Louisiana Office of Financial Institutions
* Bank has also agreed to formulate a capital plan to meet and maintain minimum capital levels and a profit and budget plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Claimants request adjournment in RBS rights issue case as settlement talks continue -source Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)