Nov 17 First NBC Bank Holding Co

* Bank has agreed to review bank's management, its loan review and problem loan identification processes

* Bank has also agreed to formulate a strategic plan, a plan to reduce classified assets

* Entered consent order with Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and Louisiana Office of Financial Institutions

* Bank has also agreed to formulate a capital plan to meet and maintain minimum capital levels and a profit and budget plan