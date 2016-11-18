Nov 18 Cochlear Ltd
* As patents have expired, trial judgment and court of
appeals' decision will not disrupt cochlear's business or
customers in united states
* Court of appeals affirmed judgment as to infringement,
affirmed judgment as to invalidity of one patent
* Appeal of judgement for scientific research and advanced
bionics llc against cochlear ltd and its us subsidiary cochlear
americas
* Asx alert-decision in us patent infringement case-coh.ax
* United states court of appeals for federal circuit has
entered a decision in appeal of judgment in patent infringement
lawsuit by alfred e. Mann foundation
* Court of appeals remanded to district court issue of
damages and willfulness of infringement of two claims in one
remaining patent at issue
* Court of appeals also reversed judgment of invalidity as
to one claim in other patent
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: