BRIEF-Bombardier launches Ka-band high-speed internet on Challenger 650 Aircraft
Nov 17 Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc
* United States District Court granted final approval of proposed settlement in consolidated securities class action
* On Nov 17, court entered final judgment dismissing all claims with respect to all defendants in securities litigation and derivative litigation
* Pursuant to terms of securities class action stipulation, co issued shares on Nov 17, 2016 with an approximate value of $16.8 million
* Derivative litigation to be settled for combination of corporate governance changes, payment of $26.0 million in insurance proceeds
* Expects to contribute, through its insurers, $26.0 million in cash to a settlement fund in Q4 of 2016 - SEC filing
* In Q4 of 2016, company expects to recognize a non-cash, pre-tax gain of approximately $2.9 million
* Expects to record a $26.0 million reduction to both insurance receivable, accrued securities class action
