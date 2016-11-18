(Refiles to reflect full company name in headline.)

Nov 18 Marketing Group Plc :

* Has entered into exclusive terms to acquire four new companies

* Acquisitions are expected to be completed on or before q1 of 2017

* Pro forma forecast for whole group of 23 companies for 2016: post-acquisition EBITDA 16,796,481 euros ($17.8 million)

* Total purchase price is 29,619,000 euros with share capital increase of about 8,027,079 shares for these acquisitions

* Pro forma forecast for whole group of 23 companies for 2016: EBITDA ( marketing group) for year ending 2016 8,484,242 euros Source text for Eikon:

