Nov 18 Marketing Group Plc :
* Has entered into exclusive terms to acquire four new
companies
* Acquisitions are expected to be completed on or before q1
of 2017
* Pro forma forecast for whole group of 23 companies for
2016: post-acquisition EBITDA 16,796,481 euros ($17.8 million)
* Total purchase price is 29,619,000 euros with share
capital increase of about 8,027,079 shares for these
acquisitions
* Pro forma forecast for whole group of 23 companies for
2016: EBITDA ( marketing group) for year ending 2016 8,484,242
euros
