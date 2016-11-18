Nov 18 Alandsbanken Abp :

* Standard & Poor's raises credit rating of Bank of Åland

* S&P raises counterparty credit rating of Bank of Åland Plc for short-term borrowing to A-2 from A-3

* S&P affirms bank's credit rating of BBB for long-term borrowing

* S&P is changing bank's outlook to stable from negative

