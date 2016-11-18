CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Nov 18 Edreams Odiego SA :
* H1 net profit 11.9 million euros ($12.6 million) versus 4.9 million euros year ago
* H1 EBITDA 49.9 million euros versus 38.9 million euros year ago
* H1 revenue margin 241.0 million euros versus 230.8 million euros year ago
* Reiterates FY outlook
* H1 bookings up 8 percent versus last year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9430 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
BRUSSELS, May 13 Dutch brewer Heineken has launched a non-alcoholic version of its namesake beer with the aim of becoming the global leader in a part of the market growing faster than the average.